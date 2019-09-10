John Bolton OUT: 'You Can't Fire Me, I Quit'

I can't wait for tonight when Rachel Maddow adds John Bolton to the "big board" of Trump "Administration" departures. LA Times reports:

President Trump fired national security advisor John Bolton Tuesday morning, announcing in a tweet that he’d told him Monday night that “his services are no longer needed.”... The sudden firing came as a shock, even though Bolton’s increasing isolation from Trump and lack of influence on foreign policy matters was no secret within the White House.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

And almost immediately there's a PR war waged by Bolton, who started texting to reporters that he wasn't fired, he quit:

Ambassador Bolton sends me a text message just now: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 10, 2019

John Bolton tells @kilmeade in a text: "I resigned," offering differing account from President Trump's tweets — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 10, 2019

One thing is for sure?

The good news is that there still is time for ABC to add John Bolton to the cast of Dancing with the Stars — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 10, 2019

Update via John Amato:

Fox News' John Roberts reported that it was their disagreement with Trump wanting to have the Taliban at Camp David during the anniversary of 9/11 probably sealed Bolton's fate.

Who knows with this administration.

Trump is damaging our domestic and foreign security by playing musical chairs every day with our national security team and that is no joke.

What Fox News personality will he hire next?

UPDATE: Fox News reports that Bolton was fired because he opposed Trump's 9-11 party at Camp David: