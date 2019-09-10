John Bolton OUT: 'You Can't Fire Me, I Quit'

I can't wait for tonight when Rachel Maddow adds John Bolton to the "big board" of Trump "Administration" departures. LA Times reports:
President Trump fired national security advisor John Bolton Tuesday morning, announcing in a tweet that he’d told him Monday night that “his services are no longer needed.”...
The sudden firing came as a shock, even though Bolton’s increasing isolation from Trump and lack of influence on foreign policy matters was no secret within the White House.
And almost immediately there's a PR war waged by Bolton, who started texting to reporters that he wasn't fired, he quit:
One thing is for sure?
Update via John Amato:
Fox News' John Roberts reported that it was their disagreement with Trump wanting to have the Taliban at Camp David during the anniversary of 9/11 probably sealed Bolton's fate.
Who knows with this administration.
Trump is damaging our domestic and foreign security by playing musical chairs every day with our national security team and that is no joke.
What Fox News personality will he hire next?
