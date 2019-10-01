White Cop Who Killed Botham Jean Found Guilty Of Murder

A Texas jury has served up actual justice in the case of a white killer cop who shot an unarmed Black man, Botham Jean, to death in his own apartment. Amber Guyger has been found guilty of murder in the case. As recently as yesterday, though, the outcome was far from certain.

A little over a year ago, a white police officer named Amber Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean — an innocent, unarmed Black man — in his own apartment. Mr. Jean was Guyger's upstairs neighbor, and her official defense is that she was "tired" at the end of her shift, and mistook his apartment for her own. Astonishingly, witnesses testified that it was SUPER EASY to get off the elevator on the wrong floor at that apartment complex, so WHO COULD BLAME her for not paying enough attention to her surroundings to notice that the door she claims was ajar was not in fact her own apartment's?

Who could blame her for entering (not her) apartment after she concluded (not her) apartment was being burglarized? And who can blame her for choosing the MOST deadly tool around her waist to interact with the legal, rightful resident of the (not her) apartment she was standing in instead of the least? Who can blame her for not maybe staying out and calling for back-up if she thought there was a break-in? (During which time she might have noticed that this was indeed, NOT HER F*CKING APARTMENT?)?

You'd be reasonable to think that the jurors in her trial could blame her for any or all of these things. She was the trespasser, and the innocent, unarmed Black man who lived there was murdered. For ZERO reason, except (going out on a limb, here) racism.

Yes, you'd THINK the jurors could blame her, but the judge had instructed the jury that they can find another way NOT to blame her. It involved the Castle Doctrine. It's similar to the Stand-Your-Ground laws, only you can apparently be standing on ANYONE'S ground, or in anyone's castle, as it has come to be legally understood.



The Castle Doctrine, similar to the Stand Your Ground Law, allows a person to use "or using force (even deadly force) in the protection of a home, vehicle, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove an individual from the premises.

This, along with the "Mistake of Fact" principle that has been allowed to be considered at Guyger's trial makes it basically look like this: "She thought she was in her own apartment. That was a mistake, but while she was mistaken, she thought she was protecting her castle." Or some such nonsense. So, you know. Go easy on her. She just screwed up a little. Sure some innocent Black man is dead, but who's to quibble?

The Assistant District Attorney, Jason Hermus, that's who.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Hermus addressed Guyger’s decision to use deadly force in his closing argument. “We’ve long suspected she made that decision in the hallway. The trial confirmed that. She was in a position of safety – behind a steel door — outside the door. She knew there was someone inside. She assumed it was an intruder. And she decided that she was going to engage him. That means she had options; deadly force wasn’t necessary.” Hermus reminded jurors that Guyger could see Jean after opening his door. “She has a whole belt of tools. She chooses the gun; the most lethal,” he said. “She shot him dead in the heart. That is not a mistake shot. That’s a well-aimed shot,”

Not only that, if a police officer is using the excuse that she was "tired" at the end of her shift, isn't that MORE reason to call for help in the form of back-up, rather than to engage a potential burglar oneself?

Tweeters had thoughts about this Castle Doctrine application. If used by the jurors to acquit Guyger, it would be beyond absurd and the very embodiment of the racism our criminal justice system.

HOW CAN THE CASTLE DOCTRINE APPLY TO A HOME YOU *THINK* IS YOURS BUT IS ULTIMATELY NOT YOURS? TRANSFERRABLE CASTLE DOCTRINE?



WHITE WOMEN GET AWAY WITH EVERYTHING. #AmberGuygerMurderTrial #AmberGuyger https://t.co/KjIpBIbaQw — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) September 30, 2019

Think about it. The purpose of the castle doctrine is to protect YOU from attacks in your home because that’s where your often most vulnerable. It is not to protect “tired” WW who shoot someone relaxing at home. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 1, 2019

I’m so exhausted with legal rules allowing for protection of property at the expense of someone’s life. Because truth is: Botham Jean would have lost a case if he killed #AmberGuyger. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 1, 2019

So.... does this mean the Castle doctrine will afford protection to people who are not in a place legally but assume that they are, however illogical or absurd that assumption is? — Mademoiselle O. (@Orhieoghene) September 30, 2019

I haven't been following the case, but I believe the defense is that she mistakenly believed she was in her own home. Seems to me that the penalty for the mistake should fall on her. — Unsocial Medium (@StillUnsocial) September 30, 2019

Off duty Officer Guyger had no legal right to be in Botham Jean’s apartment, it wasn’t her home. The Castle Doctrine, is being perverted. The idea that it can travel with you bc you thought you were at your home is a preposterous interpretation. Mistrial. — The Cheese Kitty (@WhoFdTheStork) September 30, 2019

By putting the Castle Doctrine jbefore the jury the judge has tilted the possibility of acquittal towards the defense. The jury should immediately throw it out. But police apologists on the jury could insist they consider it while ignoring the fact the PO had no right to enter. — john zangas (@johnzangas) September 30, 2019

So, by Law in Texas, a black person is safer from getting killed in jail than they are in their own home??? — Blake_Strack (@blakestrack) September 30, 2019

While State District Judge Tammy Kemp did instruct the jury they could consider this defense, she also allowed them to consider manslaughter (instead of only murder) when they sentenced Guyger. So, in a sense, one could say she compensated for making it easier to acquit by making it also easier to convict. On the whole, though, it's awful that our country's laws and psyche make it so damn easy for a white officer to kill unarmed Black people with impunity that we would even need to walk this legal tightrope.

Botham Jean was an innocent, 25-year-old Black accountant who was in his own home, watching football and about to eat ice cream when a white police officer entered his apartment and shot him dead with two bullets. And Texas law gives jurors as many ways as it can possibly think of to set her free for it.

This morning, though, that jury came through. They disregarded Guyger's defense that she was tired, and that her alleged "mistake" of entering the wrong apartment was enough to absolve her of murdering a young Black man. They refused to allow her white tears and transparent attempts to convince the jury that she wishes SHE were the one who had died (oh, boo HOO, honey) on the stand to sway their understanding of what is reasonable under the law.

It is high time police officers be held to higher standards of behavior. They need to have a HIGHER tolerance of fear. A GREATER impulse towards de-escalation. BETTER judgement. And a more reverent regard for the lives of the civilians around them, no matter how much melanin they possess. Finally, a jury agrees.