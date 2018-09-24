Dallas Police Officer Who Murdered Man In His Own Apartment Finally Got Fired

By Red Painter
It took a few weeks, but CNN is reporting that Amber Guyger, the police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing a man in his own apartment, has FINALLY been fired.

Guyger was fired on Monday after an internal affairs investigation found that she "engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for manslaughter." Guyger murdered Botham Shem Jean, age 26, after she thought she was entering her own apartment, not realizing that she was on the wrong floor of their apartment building (or noticing that he had a red door mat and she did not).

Jean's family is "relieved" that Guyger has been fired, but they would still prefer that be indicted on murder versus manslaughter, which is what she has been indicted on at this time.

Dallas PD statement:


