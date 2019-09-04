(NOT A) SHOCKER: Founder Of Gay Conversion Group Comes Out

In an all too common story, the founder of one of the largest conversion therapy organizations has come out as gay and has apologized for his role in pushing the practice. This is not the first time this has happened, and it definitely will not be the last. McKrae Game is the founder and leader of Hope for Wholeness, a conversion therapy organization in South Carolina. He publicly revealed his sexuality in June.

He posted a lengthy apology on Facebook where he said he was “wrong,” adding: “Please forgive me.”

He went on:

“I certainly regret where I caused harm. Promoting the triadic model that blamed parents and conversion or prayer therapy, that made many people believe that their orientation was wrong, bad, sinful, evil, and worse that they could change was absolutely harmful. It’s all in my past, but many, way TOO MANY continue believing that there is something wrong with themselves and wrong with people that choose to live their lives honestly and open as gay, lesbian, trans, etc. Learn to love yourself and others.”

For those who are not aware of just how despicable conversion therapy truly is, I encourage you to read this article. Conversion therapy is usually religiously motivated and is treated like a mental health or addiction issue. It involves making the person feel like sexuality is a CHOICE and that the choice they have made is wrong. It can involve talk therapy, electroshock therapy and a litany of other abuses.

Conversion therapy is illegal in just 18 states. It should be illegal everywhere.