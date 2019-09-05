Buttigieg Shreds Trump: 'He's In A Different Reality' UPDATED

If you didn't have the chance to watch the 7 hours of Climate Town Halls on CNN Wednesday night, I highly recommend that you watch them on their YouTube channel, where I'm sure they'll be posted. I watched all of it and was impressed that there was even a conversation -- a serious one -- where the science was a given and the discussion was about solutions. I would love to see a head to head debate on solutions, too, but this was excellent.

This moment, though, was a standout moment and a prototype for how Democrats should handle Trump and questions about Trump. The video question posed to Buttigieg was straightforward: " What is one question you would ask Donald Trump about climate change during a debate?"

And Mayor Pete, to his credit, answered this question exactly the way it should have been.

Wow. Look, I don't know that you can get to this president. By asking him a question. You can't get to him at all. It's not just him. It's all of the enablers in the congressional GOP. Right? This matters. They need to know they will be remembered for generations. You can argue all the horrible things this president has done, the one that will most be remembered 50 years from now will have to do with the failure to act on climate. That's what it will be like if this goes down in history as the time we failed to get something done. Congress is like a room full of doctors arguing about what to do over a cancer patient. Half are arguing over whether medication or surgery is the best approach. And the other half is saying cancer doesn't exist. What a disservice -- a life or death issue. The president is busy drawing with a Sharpie on a hurricane map. He's in a different reality. The problem is we don't have the luxury of debating whether this is an issue. I can't think of anything I could ask him other than would you please step aside and allow us to do something about this issue. You're not ready to lead.

That's right. Trump is irrelevant, especially on the question of climate change. He's unqualified, he can't lead, and he needs to not just step aside, but be cast aside.

