Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Point of personal privilege: Twenty-two years ago Saturday, I walked down the aisle to this song and agreed to be with my love, no matter what. Come rain or come shine. And while that promise has had its challenges over the years, every single good thing in my life stems from that agreement. And I look forward to seeing what the coming years have in store for us.

It's that good fortune to have found and married my love that I want to hold on to as I look over the Sunday morning news shows landscape and despair of a media that will ever accurately reflect what's happening without desperately trying to make it a "both sides" problem. My own admittedly non-scientific focus panel of my friends and family--none of whom are as politically engaged as I am--tells me that the extent of Trump's corruption and the GOP's facilitation of it just aren't known. I will bring up things like Pence staying in a Trump property all the way on the other side of Ireland for a visit and Barr paying for a Christmas party in another Trump property, all of which is money going directly into Trump's non-divested pocket and they're honestly shocked. They never heard of it.

I don't blame them. People have lives. They have things they have to do more important or critical than digging deep into news stories to find out what's really happening. They still live in the parallel reality of believing that the cable news organizations will give them the information they need to have, even if they somewhat believe that it's not entirely accurately portrayed. It's uncomfortable when a politically-engaged person like me starts listing all the stories they've missed that paint a nation deeply corrupted by a single political party.

But it's exactly that cognitive dissonance that the GOP has exploited for decades. And looking at this line up, they'll continue to do this Sunday. Come rain or come shine.

So what's catching your eye this morning?