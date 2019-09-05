Throwback Thursday: Colbert Celebrates The Fox News 'Grassroots' Tea Party

2009: The Colbert Report notices that this "outta no where" Tea Party movement has a lot of promotional help from Fox News.

And Glenn Beck holds his Tea Party at the Alamo?

COLBERT: Anyway for what it's worth I would like to throw my support to the grass roots efforts by Fox News Corporation. I certainly hope that this occupation of the Alamo goes just as well as the last one.

