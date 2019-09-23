Trump Admits Discussing Joe Biden And Corruption To Ukrainian President

As Donald Trump was entering the UN earlier today, he admitted his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was about Hunter Biden, and "corruption", virtually confirming the whistle-blower's concerns.

During a press gaggle Trump went on a tirade against the Bidens, saying what they did was wrong.

A reporter asked if he talked to Ukrainian President about Joe Biden and his son.

Trump said, "Well, you're gonna see because what we are doing is we want honesty."

(Cue the laugh track)

Trump continued, "When we deal with a country we want honesty and I think with the new president you're gonna see much more honesty in the Ukraine. That's what we're looking for."

He said, "We’re supporting a country. We want to make sure that country’s honest. It’s very important to talk about corruption. If you don’t talk about corruption why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?"

Trump can discuss corruption all day long with a foreign leader if he so chooses, but not in an effort to smear his political rivals.

Trump said, "One of the reasons the new president got elected is he was going to stop corruption. So it’s very important that, on occasion, you speak to somebody about corruption.”

And with that, he walked away.

And with that, he admitted to doing what a whistle-blower reported to the Inspector General of the intelligence community.

And it *does not* require a quid pro quo to be impeachable. It is a gross abuse of power to send his factotum with the message and then *personally* solicit dirt on his opponent from a foreign country



Withholding aid is impeachable too but it is not necessary to prove the case. https://t.co/nwzf6Oj0j9 — digby (@digby56) September 23, 2019

And as Renato Mariotti in Politico says: "Labeling Trump’s alleged conduct as “bribery” or “extortion” cheapens what is alleged to have occurred and does not capture what makes it wrongful. It’s not a crime—it’s a breach of the president’s duty to not use the powers of the presidency to benefit himself. And he invited a foreign nation to influence the 2020 presidential election on the heels of a nearly three-year investigation that proved Russia had tried to influence the 2016 presidential election."