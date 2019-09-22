Trump: I Would Have 'No Problem' With Rudy Giuliani Testifying To Congress

President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that he would have "no problem" with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, testifying before Congress.

The president made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside the White House. Trump was asked if he would have "any problem" with Giuliani testifying about talks with Ukraine's president about investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"I would have no problem with Rudy is a very straight shooter and Rudy wants to see the same thing as a lot of other people with respect to Ukraine," Trump said. "Ukraine has had a tremendous corruption problem. Somehow they were involved in a lot of different things that look place in our country, and hopefully, it could be straightened out."

The White House has been notorious for using executive privilege claims to prevent people close to the president from answer Congress' questions.

Trump also commented on the possibility that he had been "spied on" during a conversation with Ukraine's president.

"Well, whoever it was or the whistleblower because it sounds like it’s not a whistleblower you can’t have that happen to a president of the United States," he said.