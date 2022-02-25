Giuliani Praises Putin: 'They Have A President, We Don't'

Giuliani must resent Ukraine since he failed to extort President Zelensky into giving fabricated dirt against Biden to skew the 2020 election and caused the first impeachment of Trump.
February 25, 2022

Rudy Giuliani is furious he couldn't get Ukraine to bow to his will by using blackmail, so he's attacking the Biden Administration while glorifying Putin.

Rudy is now forced to appear on Newsmax since he's been booted off CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

"The indication that I get is, I don't think they know what they're doing," said Giuliani.

This, from the man who let a shadow State Department force the Ukrainian president to work with him and Trump to destroy Joe Biden's campaign.

Using foreign governments in the US against a political rival is strictly forbidden and borders on treason.

Giuliani effusively praised Putin, as if Vlad was Leonard Bernstein conducting an orchestra.

Giuliani said the sanctions are worthless. Maybe he remembers that when Trump left the Nuclear Treaty with Iran, a very serious agreement between a host of nations, his only recourse was to use economic sanctions that they endlessly bragged about.

"They have a president, we don't," Rudy groused, lifting Putin up over Joe Biden.

Said the man who helped create the BIG Lie that the election was stolen from Trump.

Said the man who helped orchestrate the plans to overthrow the duly elected new president, Joe Biden, which culminated in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

Trump wants to be like Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-Un.

A dictator with no restraints and no consequences, ever.

Rudy continues to try and smear President Biden like a jilted teenage lover with a broken heart looking for payback.

Giuliani used to be an American icon ages ago, when he used the tragedy of 9/11 for his political benefit. Now he's trapped in the bowels of right-wing fever swamps praising a murderous thug and attacking a sitting US president during a major international incident.

