John Oliver: We Won't Have To Think About Him Once He's Gone

Oliver wanted to stress how important it is to savor this victory, even though it might not be the end of the fight against fascists and fascist sympathizers in America.
By Susie Madrak

Via The Wrap, John Oliver compared the election results to "a reverse 9/11":

[...] Oliver spent the bulk of the show gloating and mocking attempts by Trump — along with his surrogates and his delusional fans who protested vote-counting last week — to try to undermine democracy and steal the election. He did, for the last few minutes of the show, look ahead to the next battles, and how Democrats really ought to try catering to the progressive people of color who delivered the victory for Biden, rather than the Republicans who opposed that victory.

But before he got into that, Oliver wanted to stress how important it is to savor this victory, even though it might not be the end of the fight against fascists and fascist sympathizers in America. Because, if nothing else, it will be psychologically helpful to not have to pay attention to what Trump is doing anymore.

“Here is the really important thing. After this absolute year of a week — the days of counting, the misinformation, the desperate, pathetic attempts to paint this process as fraudulent — the fact is Trump lost this election. He lost. All that bulls— which we’ve grown accustomed to seeing work, did not work this time,” a gleeful Oliver declared.

“And it’s not like Trump and his family are gonna stop. They’re gonna carry on grifting and lying like they’ve always done. But once he’s out of the White House, it’s just not gonna have the same effect anymore. It’s not gonna directly impact every American’s life, and that alone is fucking fantastic.”

