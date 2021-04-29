Deja Vu: Once Again, Little Andrew Giuliani Mimics His Father

Our Justice Department should be independent of politics. Enough is enough. -- Andrew Giuliani

Poor Andrew. He doesn't really know who he is, so he's still imitating his father -- and his fake outrage. He doesn't even do it well --although he does deliver a cheap shot against Hunter Biden.

Rudy's son Andrew Giuliani brings Hunter Biden into the FBI raid:



"The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there — and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president's son." pic.twitter.com/sThnLZxazX — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2021

Now that he's no longer the official Trump sports liaison ($95,000 yearly), where he coordinated visits from sports teams to the White House, he's probably all at loose ends.

The son of the former New York mayor was a college golfer. He joined the Duke University golf team in 2006 but was cut from the team in 2008 after he allegedly threw an apple at a teammate and threw and broke a golf club in a parking lot. The then-college student sued the university but the case was dismissed in 2010.

He frequently golfs with Trump, who he describes as a "father figure." He really, really likes his father figures. Remember Rudy's 1994 inauguration?

Please never forget this Chris Farley as Andrew Giuliani skit...pic.twitter.com/QcnKC31nLU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 28, 2021

Now he's thinking of following in Rudy's footsteps by running for public office -- as governor of New York, because hey, where else would a 35-year-old who's never held office and played golf with Trump for a living get his feet wet?

Andrew Giuliani suggests that saying stupid, dishonest things in a loud, angry voice is hereditary. pic.twitter.com/iY4RoMFZO2 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 28, 2021

Andrew Giuliani worked in the White House, so he should know that no one is above the law. Not the president, and not the president's lawyer.



And by the way — why wasn't he advocating for an independent DOJ during the Trump admin? https://t.co/czkekgFw1p — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 28, 2021

Andrew Giuliani: The raid on my dad is an example of the politicalization of the Justice Department!



The Justice Department: We wanted to execute the raid sooner but Trump wouldn’t let us pic.twitter.com/8ixT9a4b5i — David Freedlander (@freedlander) April 29, 2021

I'm gonna take a wild guess that Andrew isn't going to run for governor. I think he'll be much too busy, what with grand juries and giving his dad moral support during this trying time.