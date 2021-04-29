Deja Vu: Once Again, Little Andrew Giuliani Mimics His Father

Our Justice Department should be independent of politics. Enough is enough. -- Andrew Giuliani
Poor Andrew. He doesn't really know who he is, so he's still imitating his father -- and his fake outrage. He doesn't even do it well --although he does deliver a cheap shot against Hunter Biden.
Now that he's no longer the official Trump sports liaison ($95,000 yearly), where he coordinated visits from sports teams to the White House, he's probably all at loose ends.
The son of the former New York mayor was a college golfer. He joined the Duke University golf team in 2006 but was cut from the team in 2008 after he allegedly threw an apple at a teammate and threw and broke a golf club in a parking lot. The then-college student sued the university but the case was dismissed in 2010.
He frequently golfs with Trump, who he describes as a "father figure." He really, really likes his father figures. Remember Rudy's 1994 inauguration?
Now he's thinking of following in Rudy's footsteps by running for public office -- as governor of New York, because hey, where else would a 35-year-old who's never held office and played golf with Trump for a living get his feet wet?
I'm gonna take a wild guess that Andrew isn't going to run for governor. I think he'll be much too busy, what with grand juries and giving his dad moral support during this trying time.