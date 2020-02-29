Deja Vu: Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe For Head Of DNI — Again

We are at the point in Season 3 of the Worst Reality TV Show Ever™ where the story writers have resorted to bringing back old characters to try to drum up interest in really bad story lines. In this weeks episode, the main character, the evil and dumb President*, has decided to bring back the bumbling, lying, ass-kissing government official to lead National Intelligence, even after he was laughed out of the nomination. This storyline is extra funny because during the last attempt at this promotion, members of this officials own party torched him publicly, leading to a very embarrassing withdrawal of the nomination. I guess the writers think this will end better the second time around!
Here we go again:
Democrats remember:
Twitter remembers:
SureJanDotGif:
Or is there something more nefarious going on?
Let's see what the writers have in store for the Spring Break Cliffhanger Episode! Who will get fired?! Who will fall in love?! Who will break up with who?! It is all so...dramatic!