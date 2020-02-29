Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Deja Vu: Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe For Head Of DNI — Again

Just last year, Trump tried to nominate John Ratcliffe to head DNI and was shot down by members of his own party.
By Red Painter
Deja Vu: Trump Nominates John Ratcliffe For Head Of DNI — Again
Image from: youtube screenshot

We are at the point in Season 3 of the Worst Reality TV Show Ever™ where the story writers have resorted to bringing back old characters to try to drum up interest in really bad story lines. In this weeks episode, the main character, the evil and dumb President*, has decided to bring back the bumbling, lying, ass-kissing government official to lead National Intelligence, even after he was laughed out of the nomination. This storyline is extra funny because during the last attempt at this promotion, members of this officials own party torched him publicly, leading to a very embarrassing withdrawal of the nomination. I guess the writers think this will end better the second time around!

Here we go again:

Democrats remember:

Twitter remembers:

SureJanDotGif:

Or is there something more nefarious going on?

Let's see what the writers have in store for the Spring Break Cliffhanger Episode! Who will get fired?! Who will fall in love?! Who will break up with who?! It is all so...dramatic!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.