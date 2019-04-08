Giuliani: No Problem With Congress Seeing The Mueller Report

Rudy Giuliani is so confident that the Mueller report clears Donald Trump of any wrongdoing that he would be totally fine with Congress getting it.

On CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, Giuliani argued that Trump had done nothing wrong and had nothing to hide. Trump, though, has changed his tune on "total exoneration" from this tweet just two weeks ago:

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Rudy cavalierly said that he fully supported the release of the report.

To the reemergence of the "13 Angry Democrats":

Looks like Bob Mueller’s team of 13 Trump Haters & Angry Democrats are illegally leaking information to the press while the Fake News Media make up their own stories with or without sources - sources no longer matter to our corrupt & dishonest Mainstream Media, they are a Joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2019

It would be nice if Trump and his people could settle on one storyline, but I guess this is life with a reality TV show President*.

Back to Rudy. He said "If Andrew Weissmann, who was crying at Hillary Clinton's losing party, couldn't find anything, believe me, there was nothing there."

When host, Margaret Brennan, asked if Trump has any issues with the report being released, Giuliani said "no Republican is pushing back on full disclosure of the report."

Democrats obviously want to see entire report and believe that the public should be able to see anything, except national security related information. The four page summary Barr provided was pathetic and Nadler has stated that his committee has granted him subpoena power to get it.

So if Trump and Giuliani want it released and the Democrats want to see it as well, why is Barr refusing to release it?