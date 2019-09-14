'Trump's African-American' Has Left The Building - And The GOP

Donald Trump’s attacks on the congresswomen of color in The Squad were the breaking point for the man Trump once referred to as “my African American.” Gregory Cheadle has not only broken with the Republican Party, he’s running for Congress as an independent.

“President Trump is a rich guy who is mired in white privilege to the extreme,” Cheadle told PBS Newshour. “Republicans are too sheepish to call him out on anything and they are afraid of losing their positions and losing any power themselves.”

Cheadle is calling out the “pro-white” agenda of Republicans, and he’s come to have second thoughts about his initial response to being called “my African American” by Trump. “I’m more critical of it today than I was back then because today I wonder to what extent he said that for political gain or for attention.” Don’t wonder! You can really be sure it was 100% for political gain and/or attention! And, to be fair, Cheadle is running for Congress for the fifth time—attention might be a wee bit of a motivating factor for him, too.

Oh well. Trump still has Diamond and Silk … at least for now.

