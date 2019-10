Wilco's latest album Ode To Joy does not directly quote Friedrich Schiller's poem. Nor is there a cover of the final movement of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony on it.

What it is though is another collection of the Wilco sound. One that is always familiar in roots and past references but never complacent and ending up sounding like the exact same thing over and over again, which is unlike many bands of their peer vintage that are still around.

