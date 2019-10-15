Politics
Cornered By Fiona Hill Testimony, Giuliani Flails At John Bolton

He also notes that $500,000 from Ukrainians isn't a big contract for him? Oh Rudy...
By John Amato
Image from: Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a tit-for-tat confrontation with Trump's former NSA advisor and his personal bagman of an attorney, Giuliani responded to Fiona Hills' testimony that Bolton wanted no part of Giuliani's insane Ukraine conspiracy.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton allegedly told Hill, according to the Times.

Rudy gave a statement to Fox News.

I am disappointed in John,” Giuliani said in a statement to Fox News. “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.”

Giuliani has no standing in the United States government whatsoever so his phony investigation into corruption in Ukraine is a smokescreen to hide their use of a foreign government to investigate Trump's political rival. Period.

Giuliani also responded to political reporters:

John Bolton has always been characterized as an uber-war-hawk but has never been characterized as a liar.

On the other hand, you're bug-eyed and foaming at the mouth, Rudy. And that's a better 'look' than this:


