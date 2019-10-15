Cornered By Fiona Hill Testimony, Giuliani Flails At John Bolton

In a tit-for-tat confrontation with Trump's former NSA advisor and his personal bagman of an attorney, Giuliani responded to Fiona Hills' testimony that Bolton wanted no part of Giuliani's insane Ukraine conspiracy.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up,” Bolton allegedly told Hill, according to the Times.

Rudy gave a statement to Fox News.

I am disappointed in John,” Giuliani said in a statement to Fox News. “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.”

Giuliani has no standing in the United States government whatsoever so his phony investigation into corruption in Ukraine is a smokescreen to hide their use of a foreign government to investigate Trump's political rival. Period.

Giuliani also responded to political reporters:

.@RudyGiuliani on Bolton calling him a “hand grenade.” RG: “I’m very disappointed that his bitterness drives him to attack a friend falsely...It’s really ironic that John Bolton is calling anyone else a hand grenade. When John is described by many as an atomic bomb . “ — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) October 15, 2019

I asked Rudy Giuliani, “If you had to describe yourself as a weapon other than a hand grenade what weapon would you be?” Giuliani responded, “I’m disappointed in John it’s almost like projection.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 15, 2019

John Bolton has always been characterized as an uber-war-hawk but has never been characterized as a liar.

On the other hand, you're bug-eyed and foaming at the mouth, Rudy. And that's a better 'look' than this: