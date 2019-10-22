Donald Trump Attacks U.S. Constitution's 'Phony Emoluments Clause'

Donald Trump is running scared. He is afraid of the Fake News Media, the Whistleblower, Democrats, Windmills and a good hair stylist. Well, now we can add the United States Constitution to the list of things Donald Trump is outwardly attacking because he just doesn't like it.

Yes, the Constitution. Specifically, the Emoluments Clause, which says:

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

In plain English, this was put in place to ensure that no foreign government could exert control or influence over an American leader (ie, bribe them) without the approval of Congress.

Donald Trump clearly does not like this clause because it means (or should mean) that he cannot encourage (wink wink) foreign leaders who want to curry favor with him to stay at his overpriced, bedbug-laden resorts as a means of funneling money to his personal bank accounts. You know, BRIBES.

Oh, and he also doesn't think it is a real part of the Constitution. No, really. He called it "phony." I guess he hasn't found time to read the Constitution, the tenets of which he is sworn to uphold, between all his golfing and tweeting and "Executive Time".

This past weekend he was forced to cancel hosting the G-7 at Doral, which really really upset him because he was counting on that sweet G-7 money to finally afford an exterminator to get rid of the bedbug infestation at his resort.

Womp womp.