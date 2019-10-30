Former Mattis Aide Describes What It's Like Trying To Brief Trump

Guy Snodgrass, the man who was communications director under Secretary of Defense James Mattis was on CNN's New Day this morning to plug his new book, Holding the Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis.
"You were talking about the pressure that's been put on you, you said 'It seems that military members are all honorable when we close our mouths and hold our tongues, but when we give ourselves a voice, when we dare speak truth to power, well, then our honor is questioned,' " John Berman said.
He asked Snodgrass how it felt, watching the attacks on Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman by the president and his allies.
"Anytime you go after someone's characterization of their service based on the fact you don't like what they're saying is pretty dangerous," Snodgrass said. "
Berman read from the book:
Hoo boy.