Fox News Tries To Inflate Trey Gowdy's Battered Reputation After Trump Hires Him

Fox news makes it official to their viewers: Trump has retained the services of Trey Gowdy. By so doing, Gowdy now walks on water and must be promoted to their viewers.

To refresh your memory on the buffoonery that is Trey, Gowdy was roundly criticized by conservatives after his 11-hour Benghazi committee hearing disaster where Hillary Clinton exposed their incompetence.

Charles Krauthammer , Byron York, John Podhoretz, Matt Lewis, and Stephen Hayes were just a few that proclaimed victory for Hillary and a nightmare for Gowdy.

Then in 2016, Michael Savage, a crazed conservative >talk show host called for Gowdy's impeachment.

“He had a Benghazi hearing three months ago and it was an embarrassment. Hillary turned them into idiots. Trey Gowdy."

(Note to reader: Representatives and Senators are not subject to impeachment, but may be expelled by their respective bodies with a 2/3rds vote).

Gowdy admitted as much to Fox News when he called his committee's questioning of Hillary Clinton "an unmitigated failure."

But up jumps the devil Fox News to wash away his stains.

Co-host Melissa Francis made the announcement, as a solemn Fox News alert.

"Gowdy had influential roles in the House Benghazi investigation," she said without irony. "He also was a Fox News contributor. --- Boy, we've seen him in action before. Things just got a million times more entertaining."

Oh, well yes. Of course what this country needs in the middle of a Constitutional crisis is Gowdy-Doody Hour.

Dagen McDowell had a warning for the Speaker of the House.

"Nancy Pelosi is sailing into uncharted waters and she is wading into mud of unknown depths," she said. "If the Democrats aren't careful, with Gowdy on board, it's quicksand."

Yikes, he's the second coming of Jesus for no reason other than his own hypocrisy.

Democrats beware.