Maddow To New York Times: 'Can We Have The Last Four Years Back?'

Rachel Maddow pointed out last night that the New York Times, which spewed countless stories about Hillary Clinton's emails, very quietly reports the final email investigation report deep on an inside page -- because it found Clinton did nothing wrong. And she rips them for it -- as every principled journalist should, but won't.

She does a remarkable job using a deluge of facts pointing out how the Times, and the media organizations that followed their lead, did such a bad job covering the misinformation that flooded the 2026 campaign. More importantly, the Russians are doing the exact same thing today, and the media is still unprepared to defend our democracy. (The Russians aren't just going after Joe Biden, they're working on social media to deliberately cause division in the Democratic primary.)

This ought to be a fairly somber reckoning moment for the American news industry re 2016.



I don't think it will, but it ought to be. (Because here comes the exact same play from the exact same bad-faith actors for 2020). https://t.co/aouZOKDvXx — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) October 19, 2019

Steve Benen wrote on the MaddowBlog:

But the Times’ use of the word “quiet” struck me as notable, in large part because the adjective reflects an editorial choice. The State Department’s findings don’t have to be “quiet”; they only go unnoticed if major news organizations – many of which obsessively told American voters that email server protocols were a pressing national issue of historic importance – decide that the revelations don’t much matter. And given the circumstances, I can appreciate why some are tempted to sheepishly look the other way. The political world made a ridiculous mistake in 2016 and the consequences of that error will be felt by many for a very long time. But perhaps that should serve as a reason to pause, take stock, and come to terms with what we’ve learned.

And now, the Times appears to blame Hillary Clinton for the Trump administration's use of private emails!!!

In which the @nytimes blames @hillaryclinton for the Trump administration's prolific private email use and essentially mocks people who have raised legit questions about its 2016 coverage . But Her Emails … https://t.co/rVcRjccDas

That @nytimes can run an editorial tut tutting But Her Emails without even hinting at the paper's own role in selling this non scandal to the public and helping elect Trump is further sign of the journalistic bankruptcy of the "Paper of Record." pic.twitter.com/6XJfzjM2WG — Ben Alpers (@Ben_Alpers) October 22, 2019

Are we going to repeat "But her emails" all over again in 2020? Maybe: https://t.co/iy4xbZsvnw — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) October 21, 2019

The embarrassing epilogue to the media’s obsession with Hillary Clinton’s emails https://t.co/dGsZVfo85a via @voxdotcom — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 22, 2019

A three-year investigation of ⁦@HillaryClinton⁩’s email found...wait for it: “no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.” She‘s owed an apology, though I doubt she’s holding her breath. https://t.co/6zvdlvy4od via @NYTOpinion — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 22, 2019

CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin did apologize yesterday:

Note the mostly buried news that State Dept closed @HillaryClinton email probe with this verdict: no big deal. As a journalist, I regret my role in blowing this story out of proportion.https://t.co/Ls7zto7uDJ — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) October 21, 2019

But I haven't seen anyone else.

Bad media practices will continue to undermine democracy. Sigh.