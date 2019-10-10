Rudy Giuliani Claims A Conspiracy After Arrest Of His Two Henchmen

Fox News' Catherine Herridge reported the breaking news on America's Newsroom that two men helping Rudy Giuliani investigate the Biden's in Ukraine were arrested while basically trying to flee the country over campaign finance laws.

After she finished recapping the events the Fox News reporter told the two co-hosts that she had talked with Rudy Giuliani on the phone.

"I've just gotten off the phone with Rudy," she said.

Herridge continued, "Who has confirmed to me that he represents the two men in a separate matter but he did tell me that he found the timing on the unsealing of this indictment "extremely suspect" and that there are other pertinent facts that he will soon be able to reveal how he believes this event is connected to his ongoing investigations in Ukraine. He hopes to reveal that very shortly."

Giuliani is not downplaying or denying the validity of the indictments on his two associates and allies but is buying time and rigging up another conspiracy theory to try and shield himself and Trump.

Maybe he should confer with AG Barr.