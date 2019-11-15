Rudy Giuliani May Face Charges Related To Campaign Finance Violations And Bribery

Uh oh. Rudy Giuliani may be in even more trouble than initially suspected, if this report from Bloomberg is correct. They are reporting that the world's most expensive free lawyer, Rudy "The Mouth" Giuliani, is currently under investigation by federal prosecutors for "possible campaign finance violations and a failure to register as a foreign agent as part of an active investigation into his financial dealings." The probe also reportedly could include additional charges of bribing foreign officials and conspiracy. Another official reportedly told Bloomberg that there are additional counterintelligence concerns, but those would probably not lead to a charge.

This probe could pose "a serious threat to Trump’s presidency."

Giuliani has played a central role in this whole Ukraine/Biden/Burisma conspiracy theory meshugas that the Republicans are clinging to. If Giuliani faces charges, it could seriously expose Trump to peril, including political AND legal jeopardy.

Rudy straight up admitted on CNN that he went to Ukraine specifically to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden on behalf of Donald Trump. Ukraine and Donald Trump's bribery scheme related to withholding military aid to Ukraine pending them launching - publicly - investigations in Hunter Biden were hatched by Rudy Giuliani. If he gets arrested, this could lead to him being made an offer to flip on Donald Trump in exchange for a lighter sentence.

The greatest irony of all: Giuliani is under investigation by the exact U.S. Attorney’s office that he once led. This same office also recently charged Giuliani's two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

It's a well known fact that the person who flips first gets the lightest sentence. Will Parnas and Fruman flip on Giuliani? Will that lead to more serious charges against Giuliani that could eventually lead to him flipping on Trump? Who knows. What I do know is this: There is no honor among thieves.