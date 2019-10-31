Home
10/31/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Samantha Bee Takes On Revenge Porn
Full Frontal addresses the issues regarding revenge porn and the crimes against Katie Hill. (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
We covered
Katie Hill's powerful farewell address
to Congress earlier today.
Open thread below...
