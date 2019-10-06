Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

When I saw Trump's "chopper talk," not only openly breaking the law by asking Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens (who needs a whistleblower now?) but also suggesting that literally everyone but him was corrupt, the only thing I could hear was Pee Wee saying, "I know you are but what am I?" This is what we've come to in America.

EVOLUTION OF A TREASON DEFENSE

The whistleblower lied.

The whistleblower is a spy.

The whistleblower is a Democract.

We did it, sure, but to fight corruption.

We do this w/ALL hostile foreign powers.

Mike Pence was more involved than I was.

Rick Perry made me do it. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 6, 2019

Take a good look at the guest list below. Notice anything?

Per @maggieNYT, "no one from the White House" is booked on the Sunday shows this week. Not for lack of trying. "And no one in House or Senate GOP leadership," @JakeTapper adds. Again, not for lack of trying. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 5, 2019

How telling is that? The shows that frame the news debate for the rest of the week and not one White House staffer nor a single GOP leader was willing to come on and defend Donald Trump and his gang of miscreants.

The wheels really are coming off the bus, no matter who Trump tries to throw under it to save his ass.

Karma is an amazing thing.

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Legal panel: Jonathan Karl, Pierre Thomas, former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) and Kate Shaw. Panel: Matthew Dowd, Terry Moran.Yvette Simpson and Alice Stewart. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn; former CIA Director John Brennan. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Rich Lowry, Richard Stengel and Kristen Welker. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. Washington Post's Bob Woodward; The NY Times' Peter Baker. Panel: Ramesh Ponnuru, Susan Page, Julie Hirshfeld Davis and Jamelle Bouie. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Democratic presidential candidate; former Gov. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., Republican presidential candidates. Panel: Linda Chavez, Mitch Landrieu, Amanda Carpenter and Karen Finney.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” — Author and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (“Fascism: A Warning”) and former Secretary of State Colin Powell; author and Washington Post columnist Anne Applebaum (“Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine”); and Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. CNN’s “Reliable Sources” — Panel: Masha Gessen, Juliet Huddy and Oliver Darcy. Barbara Res; Robert Leonard; Michael Shear; Douglas Heye; and Jess McIntosh. “Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah. Panel: Karl Rove, Julie Pace, Josh Holmes and Juan Williams

