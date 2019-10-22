TN County Official Goes Off On Homophobic Rant: 'We've Got A Queer Running For President'

A Sevier County Commission meeting to consider becoming a gun ownership sanctuary degenerated into a homophobic, racist rant after Commissioner Warren Hurst went off on an offensive rant, broadcast by WVLT News.

NEW: “We got a QUEER running for President... the white man has very few rights.”



Watch @SevierCounty Commissioner Warren Hurst’s homophobic, bigoted outburst Monday, telling folks to “wake up”.



Mayor’s office: 865-453-6136

Hurst: 865-453-8513



WVLT: https://t.co/GFwJLqehUf pic.twitter.com/bfXrAACfPh — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 22, 2019

"It's time we wake up people, it's time, it's past time," Hurst began.

"We got a queer running for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he sneered. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States."

One woman got up and left. "Excuse me" she said. "This is not professional. This is [expletive]." (Fill in that blank however you want)

But Hurst was just getting started. He complained that "the white man has few rights and they're getting took [sic] more every day."

One commissioner, Greg Haggard, tried to minimize Hurst's comments, saying that he did not speak for the entire commission, but the applause when Hurst was done spoke volumes.

Dollywood issued a statement condemning his rant. "We read the comments made in Monday night’s County Commission meeting and they do not reflect the Dollywood experience in any way. Dollywood is open and welcoming to everyone, every day."

That may be, but between a gun sanctuary county and a commissioner who hates everyone who isn't straight and white, I'm pretty sure I'm okay with staying away.