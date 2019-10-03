Trump's Special Envoy To Ukraine To Testify In Closed Hearings Today

Kurt Volker, who resigned as special envoy to Ukraine, will be deposed today about the whistleblower complaint in private Congressional hearings. Via USAToday:

Volker resigned less than 24 hours after Giuliani posted a private text message from the special envoy – in which Volker offered to set up a meeting with a top adviser to Zelensky. Giuliani was trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden,a political rival who is seeking to unseat Trump in 2020.

“As discussed, connecting you here with Andrey Yermak, who is very close to President Zelensky,” the July 19 text message reads. “I suggest we schedule a call together on Monday – maybe 10 am or 11 am Washington time?”

Democrats slammed Volker's text message as evidence of "highly illegal coordination" between the Trump campaign and the State Department. On Thursday, they will get their first opportunity to grill Volker over his dealings with Giuliani and Ukrainian officials.