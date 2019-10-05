Chris Wallace Knows How Bad Volker's Testimony Is For The White House

Chris Wallace, the Fox News Sunday host, opened up his segment with Shepard Smith on Friday by issuing a devastating assessment against Trump and his bagman, Rudy Giuliani, of what the 11-page opening statement by former Ukraine envoy, Kurt Volker, contained.

Wallace said, "I have to say the breaking news today is --Fox has gotten hold of the 11-page statement, opening statement by Kurt Volker yesterday in a closed session. He, of course, was the special envoy from the administration to Ukraine. He was very involved in all of this."

"And this 11-page opening statement is quite devastating to the president and Rudy Giuliani’s case," he concluded.

Any competent human being understands that Giuliani, at the behest of Trump, was trying to dig up dirt on the Bidens. If he couldn't, then he wanted to create a phony conspiracy against the Bidens to undermine him as Trump's political rival. Period, the end.

Wallace continued, "It basically says that Volker, who all sides agree was an honest broker in this whole thing, was very disturbed by the information — he thought disinformation — that various Ukrainian officials were sending to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s private lawyer, and that Rudy Giuliani was then spreading that information in Washington.”

Yes, Rudy was attempting to spread lies to the American people, with the aid and comfort of a discredited foreign prosecutor, in his efforts to perpetrate another fraud against the America people.