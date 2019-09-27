Friday Night Impeachment News Dump

Good evening, everyone. It's Friday night of Impeachment Week and the news is rolling out like boulders on a newly-paved highway. Rather than inundate you all with a lot of little posts, we're going to keep updating this thread to add new stories as they break. Here the ones that we've seen in the last hour:

House Republican Breaks With GOP, Supports Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada represents a district that went for Trump by 12 points. Tonight he came out in support of the House Impeachment inquiry.

Nevada Independent reports:

“Let’s put it through the process and see what happens,” Amodei, the only Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, said on a call Friday with reporters, adding that he believes Congress is justified to look into the matter. “I’m a big fan of oversight, so let’s let the committees get to work and see where it goes,” he added. (An audio recording of the call has been posted below.) “Using government agencies to, if it’s proven, to put your finger on the scale of an election, I don’t think that’s right,” he continued. “If it turns out that it’s something along those lines, then there’s a problem.”

Nevada is turning bluer with every cycle, so this is definitely a wise choice.

Kurt Volker resigns

Kurt Volker helped organize meetings with Rudy Giuliani and Ukrainian officials. Friday he resigned as Executive Director of the McCain Institute, which might mean Senator John McCain isn't turning in his grave tonight.

In addition to arranging the Rudy meetings, Volker is alleged to have gone to Kiev to help guide Ukraine officials on how to handle Trumps’s demands.

As special envoy, he was attached to the State Department. He resigned from that too. Probably for the best.

Giuliani to attend Kremlin-backed conference...or maybe not.

Rudy Giuliani was all set to head to a conference in Armenia next week, backed by the Kremlin where Vladimir Putin was to be in attendance.

And then he canceled.

The two-day conference is sponsored by Russia and the Moscow-based Eurasian Economic Union, a trade alliance launched by Putin in 2014 as a counterweight to the European Union.

↓ Story continues below ↓ According to an agenda for the event posted online, Giuliani was set to participate in a panel led by Sergey Glazyev, a longtime Putin adviser who has been under U.S. sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine five years ago.

The judgment of this gang is phenomenally poor.

White House walled off calls with Putin and MBS

CNN just breaking the news at 4:21 PDT that the White House withheld notes and transcripts of calls with Putin and MBS:

White House efforts to limit access to President Donald Trump's conversations with foreign leaders extended to phone calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to people familiar with the matter. Those calls -- both with leaders who maintain controversial relationships with Trump -- were among the presidential conversations that aides took remarkable steps to keep from becoming public. In the case of Trump's call with Prince Mohammed, officials who ordinarily would have been given access to a rough transcript of the conversation never saw one, according to one of the sources. Instead, a transcript was never circulated at all, which the source said was highly unusual, particularly after a high-profile conversation.

Trump plots next moves with NRA's LaPierre

On the very same day that Senator Ron Wyden issued a 77-page report concluding that the NRA was a Russian asset in 2016, Donald Trump ran to Wayne La Pierre for love and support in his time of tribulation.

President Trump met in the Oval Office on Friday with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the National Rifle Association, and discussed prospective gun legislation and whether the N.R.A. could provide support for the president as he faces impeachment and a more difficult re-election campaign, according to two people familiar with the meeting. It was not clear whether Mr. Trump asked Mr. LaPierre for his support, or if the idea was pitched by the N.R.A. During the meeting, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House “stop the games” over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said.

That's all I've got right now, but we'll be updating this thread as more stories break.