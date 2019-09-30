September 30th Impeachment News Dump

It's Day 6 of the Donald Trump Impeachment Investigation and the news is coming fast and furious. Here is a roundup of news that has broke today (we will update this post as more stories break).

Donald Trump recently pushed the Australian PM to help Bill Barr gather information in hopes of discrediting the Mueller Report -- and then they HID the transcript, similar to the Ukraine call. Link here.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on Donald Trump's call with the President of Ukraine, the call which was the subject of the Whistleblower complaint. Link here.

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee to produce documents by October 15th in relation to his work with Ukraine conducted on behalf of Donald Trump. Link here.

We will update this post as more news breaks, and you know it will.