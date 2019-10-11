WATCH: Elizabeth Warren's Classic Response To Marriage Scolds

Ellzabeth Warren had a great moment during CNN's Equality Town Hall Thursday night.

Morgan Cox, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Human Rights Campaign, asked her how she handled questions about marriage equality out on the campaign trail.

"A voter approaches you and says, 'Senator, I am old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman.' What is your response?" Cox asked.

"Well, I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that," Warren replied. "And I'm going to say then just marry one woman. I'm cool with that."

After waiting a beat or two through some applause, she added "Assuming you can find one."

Ouch! I'm not so sure about that last part, but the straight-up advice to just go ahead and marry that One Woman seems sound enough. Just quit telling other folks who to love and whom to marry, and all will be well.