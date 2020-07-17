GOP 'Rapid Response Director' Thinks Elizabeth Warren's Dog Can Vote

I have always said one needs a certain level of intelligence to have a sense of humor. Which explains the following tweet by GOP "Rapid Response Director," Steve Guest:

Elizabeth Warren endorses voter fraud, says her dog will be voting Democrat.



"Bailey is definitely going to vote in November and he's voting Democrat all the way. Bailey for Biden."



Voter fraud is not a joking matter. pic.twitter.com/QNqhXgfpUK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 16, 2020

I hope Elizabeth Warren is joking... because dead cats getting voter registration in the mail is a real thing...



Fox 5 Atlanta: Deceased cat gets voter registration application in the mailhttps://t.co/0Yud9TJKo7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 16, 2020

Naturally, the Twitterverse responded by pointing out that:

That's not a voter registration, it's an application for voter registration, and obviously, if a cat is DEAD, it cannot apply to vote, silly pants, and Obviously, Sen. Warren isn't gonna admit to everyone out loud that she is going to commit election fraud in an online interview. That kind of announcement would CLEARLY be something she would save for a more serious program, like Rachel Maddow, or This Week With David Brinkley, who incidentally, is also dead, so how can she announce it on THAT show?

I swear, sometimes these GOP operatives can be so dumb.

Twitter showed Steve Guest what Rapid Response really looked like.

No, she’s obviously dead serious- she definitely wasn’t joking, AT ALL, when she admitted her secret plan (on national television no less!!) that her & Bailey will commit doggie voter fraud together, in Massachusetts, where Hillary won 60 to Trump’s 32.8. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/XUasHh5oPA — Jaja Dingdong 🌋🤍💥🥂🎹👶🏻 (@iLOVEnewyork83) July 16, 2020

Not a joking matter at all. It's a cat-astrophe. I am furr-ious that people find this funny! It leaves me feline pretty a-paw-plectic. — Damon / デイモン (@DamonMurphy1) July 16, 2020

Bailey is 1000% more qualified to cast a ballot than you — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 16, 2020

After the dead cat’s living, former owner fills out the registration, what’s step 2? Pay 100s for a good SS#? Pay for a valid driver’s license? Open utility bills in the dead cat’s name? How does the voter fraud proceed from here? — Winston “Always Sarcastic” Heckroth (@Inspector_W) July 16, 2020

Nope. She's not joking. Her dog is totally going to vote and she just admitted it to the world. My dog will too. How else do you think we'll be able to overcome the massive excitement that republican voters have right now up and down the ballot? — Andy Diacetis (@andydiacetis) July 16, 2020

Here's the thing, though. Funny, as many tweeters pointed out, how Guest used an application addressed to a dead cat to express concern about voter fraud, but not — oh, let's say — a member of HIS OWN DAMN PARTY who was convicted of that very thing just the other day.

weird how this wasn't your example. https://t.co/SxpT8iow39 — Jeff (@nevertweety) July 16, 2020

Oh, and also weird how Guest and his GOP sh*theads care more about a dead cat receiving a voting registration application in the mail than the 1.4 million actual humans in Florida who were disenfranchised by Thursday's Supreme Court decision, affirming that poll taxes were somehow still legal in Florida, despite the 24th Amendment.

Actually, I take it back. That's not weird. Nor is it funny. It's completely on-track for Republicans.