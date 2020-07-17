Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

GOP 'Rapid Response Director' Thinks Elizabeth Warren's Dog Can Vote

Steve Guest wondered — in all seriousness — if Elizabeth Warren was going to commit voter fraud by having Bailey the Dog vote for Joe Biden.
By Aliza Worthington
GOP 'Rapid Response Director' Thinks Elizabeth Warren's Dog Can Vote
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

I have always said one needs a certain level of intelligence to have a sense of humor. Which explains the following tweet by GOP "Rapid Response Director," Steve Guest:

Naturally, the Twitterverse responded by pointing out that:

  1. That's not a voter registration, it's an application for voter registration, and obviously, if a cat is DEAD, it cannot apply to vote, silly pants, and
  2. Obviously, Sen. Warren isn't gonna admit to everyone out loud that she is going to commit election fraud in an online interview. That kind of announcement would CLEARLY be something she would save for a more serious program, like Rachel Maddow, or This Week With David Brinkley, who incidentally, is also dead, so how can she announce it on THAT show?

I swear, sometimes these GOP operatives can be so dumb.

Twitter showed Steve Guest what Rapid Response really looked like.

Here's the thing, though. Funny, as many tweeters pointed out, how Guest used an application addressed to a dead cat to express concern about voter fraud, but not — oh, let's say — a member of HIS OWN DAMN PARTY who was convicted of that very thing just the other day.

Oh, and also weird how Guest and his GOP sh*theads care more about a dead cat receiving a voting registration application in the mail than the 1.4 million actual humans in Florida who were disenfranchised by Thursday's Supreme Court decision, affirming that poll taxes were somehow still legal in Florida, despite the 24th Amendment.

Actually, I take it back. That's not weird. Nor is it funny. It's completely on-track for Republicans.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us