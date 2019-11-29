Home
Entertainment
11/29/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Bad Lip Reading Takes On 'Stranger Things'
Gotta love "Bad Lip Reading," and if you're a "Stranger Things" fan, this is hilarious!
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
