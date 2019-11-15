BEAUTIFUL: Room Erupts In Applause As Yovanovitch Testimony Ends

Ambassador Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch had an absolutely monumental day of testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee. As it wrapped up, a Republican member attempted to get Chairman Schiff's attention, screaming that he had something to say. Undeterred, Schiff gaveled the hearing to an end...and something immensely powerful and overwhelming happened that stunned everyone watching - both in the room and on social media.

The entire room burst out into raucous applause.

Republicans looked shocked, some frozen in place staring out at the gallery, slackjawed.

Twitter responded as well:

The spontaneous applause for Ambassador Yovanovitch brought tears to my eyes. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 15, 2019

I’ve never seen this happen at a Congressional hearing. Masha Yovanovitch deserved this tribute and applause. https://t.co/g7Su0WnQgW — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) November 15, 2019

Applause breaks out for Marie Yovanovitch in the hearing room.



Democrats give her a standing ovation.



I'm not crying, you're crying. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) November 15, 2019

Rousing, sustained applause from spectators at the conclusion of the hearing as Yovanovitch leaves the room. I've attended/watched my share of hearings and don't think such applause is routine, or even occasional. Congressional reporters, what say you? — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 15, 2019

Not everyone was happy to hear the sound of democracy.

Well, today’s circus ended with Schiff trashing the GOP members and standing applause from the clapping seals in the audience. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 15, 2019

Poor Mark was *triggered*.

This scene will absolutely make into every single movie that is made about the Impeachment of Donald Trump. It was a MOMENT and it not only made my eye well up with tears of joy, it made me feel proud to be an American.

Thank you, Ms. Yovanovitch.