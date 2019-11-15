BEAUTIFUL: Room Erupts In Applause As Yovanovitch Testimony Ends

Ambassador Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch had an absolutely monumental day of testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee. As it wrapped up, a Republican member attempted to get Chairman Schiff's attention, screaming that he had something to say. Undeterred, Schiff gaveled the hearing to an end...and something immensely powerful and overwhelming happened that stunned everyone watching - both in the room and on social media.
The entire room burst out into raucous applause.
Republicans looked shocked, some frozen in place staring out at the gallery, slackjawed.
This scene will absolutely make into every single movie that is made about the Impeachment of Donald Trump. It was a MOMENT and it not only made my eye well up with tears of joy, it made me feel proud to be an American.
Thank you, Ms. Yovanovitch.