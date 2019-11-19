Seth Meyers: Roger Stone Opened His Magic Umbrella And Teleported Himself To Jail

Seth Meyers takes a closer look at the impeachment hearings.

"Now, if you've been following the impeachment hearings, I know what you've been thinking: Where... is... the... evidence? I mean, only six of the president's closest aides and associates have been convicted or pled guilty to crimes. I mean, who among us doesn't have at least six work friends who are also criminals?

"I mean, we all know every friend group has a Carrie, a Miranda, a Charlotte, and a Roger who looks like Mary Poppins' coked-up ex-boyfriend. That, of course, is Roger Stone, a long-time associate of President Trump in his actual outfit from the inauguration.

"And on Friday, Stone opened his magic umbrella and teleported himself to jail.

"Roger Stone, the self-proclaimed dirty trickster and long-time associate of President Donald Trump, an ally, was found guilty in federal court of witness tampering and lying to Congress about his pursuit of Russian hacked e-mails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid.

"Man, who could have guessed this guy was a criminal? I mean, he looks like a character from the 1960s Adam West "Batman." When they closed the door of his jail cell, it'll go, "Wham! Clink! Pow!"

"Stone is now at least the sixth Trump associate who's been convicted of or pled guilty to a crime, and I am not including Trump's current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who we found out Friday is under federal investigation for his links to Ukrainian energy projects or two of Rudy's associates, Lev and Igor, who were arrested in part for their role in this whole Ukraine scheme."