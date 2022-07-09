Of Course Roger Stone Had Himself Filmed Twice On Jan 6

On Friday, The Guardian reported that it has reviewed documentary footage shot by two conservative filmmakers depicting GOP operative Roger Stone and ‘Stop the Steal’ founder Ali Alexander strategizing how to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The footage is part of an upcoming documentary entitled The Steal and was shot by Jason Rink and Paul Escandon. On its website, the film is promoted as “the inside story of the biggest grassroots election protest in American history.”

According to The Guardian, there are other central Trump-world figures that appear in the film including the twice-impeached president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, former national security advisor Michael Flynn and even members of the U.S. House of Representatives like Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican who regularly promoted baseless claims of election fraud and has been tied repeatedly to white nationalists.

Pivotal moments captured by Escandon and Rink include the ‘Stop the Steal’ protest at the Georgia State Capitol on Nov. 18, 2020. Three days before, Trump sent out a tweet calling a recount in the state a “scam” and amplified bogus claims of fraud supported by attorney and flat-Earther Lin Wood.

Infowars host Alex Jones also promoted the Georgia State Capitol protest to listeners of his show and online and when the day finally came, Jones, Ali Alexander, Stone, and white nationalist Nick Fuentes all showed up and entered the state Capitol building.

More from The Guardian:

“At one point, the footage reviewed by the Guardian shows, Alexander appears to presage the flashpoint that would be January 6, saying of Biden: “The House and the Senate must certify the electoral college. There is no president-elect until the electoral college meets.”

The Steal documentary featuring Stone, Alexander, and others, is totally separate from another documentary featuring Stone in the lead-up to the Capitol attack.

In that film, A Storm Foretold, Danish director Christoffer Guldbrandsen captured Stone communicating on an encrypted messaging app with members of the extremist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Stone has denied any wrongdoing but has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. Alexander, on the other hand, has cooperated at length with the probe.

The next public hearings are slated for July 12 and July 14.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.