‘Stop The Steal’s’ Ali Alexander Said To Be Cooperating With DOJ’s 1/6 Investigation

The New York Times broke the news that Alexander’s lawyer said he is taking “a cooperative posture” with the Justice Department’s investigation. Alexander has already been deposed by the January 6th committee and “gave it a trove of documents that helped shed light on the activities that preceded the Capitol attack,” the Times reported.

The DOJ seems to think Alexander has some useful information on Trump officials and MAGA members of Congress:

In an indication that the inquiry could reach into the Trump administration and its allies in Congress, the subpoena also seeks information about members of the executive and legislative branches who were involved in the events or who may have helped to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election.

That could be bad news for MAGA Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Mo Brooks. As C&L has previously reported, Alexander has said he worked with each of them when planning events for January 6th. Via The Washington Post:

“We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting,” Alexander said in a since-deleted video on Periscope highlighted by the Project on Government Oversight, an investigative nonprofit. The plan, he said, was to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside.”

Roger Stone may have a sleepless night or two, also. More from the Times:

Mr. Alexander might also be able to shed light on some of the activities on Jan. 6 of a man he considers to be something of a mentor: Roger J. Stone Jr., a longtime adviser to Mr. Trump. Mr. Alexander said through his lawyer that in the run-up to Jan. 6 he spoke with Mr. Stone about “logistics” and the “warring factions” of organizers, and provided the House committee with all of his communications with Mr. Stone on the day of the Capitol attack.

Ditto for Alex Jones:

[On Jan. 6th], Mr. Alexander attended Mr. Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, then marched with the crowd toward the Capitol, along with the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. He arrived, as he put it in his prepared remarks to the House committee, “in the early stages of the lawbreaking.”

Maybe Kimberly Guilfoyle, too. Last year, I wrote :

On the morning of January 6th, Alexander said, on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily show, “I got a call last night from Kimberly Guilfoyle, and none of us are stopping. I know you’re not stopping, Ed. I’m not stopping. StoptheSteal.us is not stopping. The family is not stopping.”

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6th committee last month.

Of course, we don't know exactly what "cooperate" exactly means. Marcy Wheeler is skeptical Alexander will be forthcoming: