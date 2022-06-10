Cheney’s J6 Teaser: ‘Multiple’ GOP Reps. Sought Pardons From Trump

In her opening remarks Thursday night, January 6 Committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that multiple Republican members of congress have what criminal lawyers call a “consciousness of guilt.”

Cheney named only one name: Rep. Scott Perry, who has refused to testify to the committee. She added, “As you will see, Representative Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6th to seek a presidential pardon. Multiple other Republican congressmen also sought presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”

According to CNN, three of those other congressmen are Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Paul Gosar. They are also the same three congressmen "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander said helped him plan his January 6th rally to put “maximum pressure” on Congress with a “loud roar” from outside.