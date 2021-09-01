Politics
Ali Alexander: Three Congressmen Helped Me Plan Capitol Rally

He disclosed their names in a Periscope video which has since been deleted.
By Susie Madrak
by Susie Madrak
That's not the original video, it's another one where he admitted to the same thing. (The original is below, the one where he's wearing a lavender hoodie.) It's safe to assume that whatever Ali Alexander publicly admits to, it's already been massaged and polished to take all those pesky criminal edges off. But the DoJ and the select committee are already looking at these guys, so I don't know that it matters. Via the Washington Post:

Weeks before a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, right-wing activist Ali Alexander told his followers he was planning something big for Jan. 6.

Alexander, who organized the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he hatched the plan — coinciding with Congress’s vote to certify the electoral college votes — alongside three GOP lawmakers: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Mo Brooks (Ala.) and Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.), all hard-line Trump supporters.

“We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting,” Alexander said in a since-deleted video on Periscope highlighted by the Project on Government Oversight, an investigative nonprofit. The plan, he said, was to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside.”

Well, that's the problem, isn't it, Ali? They didn't stay "outside." And the moment they broke into the building, that turned it into a criminal matter.

Is this one of those threads that the Justice Department pulls on and it turns into a longer list of accomplices? Stay tuned!

The men Alexander named are all "who, me? I don't even know that guy." Paul Gosar refused to comment, and the other guys?

“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” said a spokesman for Biggs.

Brooks, who spoke at the rally, said he did so in response to an invitation from the White House the day before. But the Alabama lawmaker “has no recollection of ever communicating in any way with whoever Ali Alexander is,” a statement from his office said.

Huh.

