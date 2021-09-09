Now Partying At Trump's Doral: Sex Traffickers And Roger Stone

Above: These guys are slated to perform at Trump's Doral. Special! --eds.

Trump’s Florida Man bona fides have never been in doubt. He’s super-duper gross and greasy and sketchy. He has all the makings of an evil villain from a 1990s action film. His Miami resort, Trump National Doral, is the place MAGA scumbags go when they’re in Miami. It is also set to be the site for quite an extravaganza of criminals who have skirted around serving time because of their Trump fealty.

Check out this list: Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, and Dinesh D’Souza. According to Forbes, AmpFest is an annual conference of dirtbags held at Trump National Doral. Another pardoned Trumpaneer, Steve Bannon, is slated to appear via satellite because … would you really want to be in the same room as these people? Tickets cost anywhere from $450 to $3,500 dollars and rooms in Trump’s Doral start at $209 a night. And there’s more!

People rumored to have tried to get preemptive pardons from Trump before he left office are on the docket as well. For example, Rep. Paul Gosar has taken time away from cryptically tweeting out bizarre misogynistic pseudoscience, participating in white supremacist speaking tours, and being a suspected seditionist to speak at the conference, as has alleged sex trafficker Rep. Matt Gaetz. Other luminaries including Pizzagate con promoter Jack Posobiec and early QAnon promoter Tracy Diaz, known by her QAnon handle Tracybeanz, are slated to make speeches likely filled with all kinds of lazy conspiracy theories about how “globalists” are out to control you.

But not to fear—there are fun* things to do at this conference, according to Forbes:

The agenda includes a pool party, a fashion show and a talk by one of the “preeminent voices of the vaccine-risk-awareness movement.” Access to Roger Stone’s VIP martini mixer, during which he'll share the cocktail recipe he learned from Richard Nixon, costs an extra $1,000 (only 20 tickets are available).

Hold on one second! I think I just threw up in my mouth. Roger Stone is best known for being unhinged and a convicted liar and obstructor of justice. D’Souza is a known liar and campaign finance fraud. Michael Flynn cut a deal because of how much of a true American failure his entire career turned out to be.

But in case you are worried that there won’t be big-name celebrities at the event, never you fear! 1990s-television Hercules Kevin Sorbo is slated to be at the event! Wowsers! Sorbo has kicked around the right wing for some time. The limited actor tried to gain traction making Christian films and publicly attacking Jewish folks during the Obama administration. In recent years he has attached his unnaturally dark hair and matching leather jacket to saying antifa was responsible for the Jan. 6, Capitol insurgency.

Some other names of note include right-wing, libertarian, DeVos-funded educational nightmare Corey DeAngelis, as well as Trump apologist and South Carolina televangelist Pastor Mark Burns. Anti-vaxx crusader Del Bigtree will be at the event to probably spread more sciencey-sounding misinformation about COVID-19 and MMR vaccines. But never fear—this is all of a piece, and anti-immigrant crusaders like Sabine Durden and Kambree Nelson will be there to remind people how racism is made.

The American Priority Conference (AmpFest) began in 2018, attracting MAGA types that also love the white supremacist dog whistle of “American nationalism.”

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.