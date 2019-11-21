C&L's Late Nite Music Club Gets Trumpsmithed!

. @pattonoswalt made a tweet that showed Trump’s handwritten notes and the caption was simply “Morrissey voice:”. Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to much effort into this. pic.twitter.com/heOiOhl90P

Patton Oswald tweet this yesterday:

Later in the evening, Twitter user BenJamminAsh replied:

Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to much effort into this. pic.twitter.com/heOiOhl90P — RuPaul Giamatti (@BenJamminAsh) November 21, 2019

There have been a few other Trump notes turned into song things out there. A lot of them are entertaining. This one though is brilliant.

What are you listening to tonight?