C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Shanti Celeste

After a circle of hollering, a twisting of a matter of fact statements and just windbag noises in general this week, maybe it is just time to disconnect for a bit and let the brain bounce a bit in an airy fun zone.

Tangerine, the latest album from Chilean-born, Bristol-based DJ/producer, Shanti Celeste, has many buoyant and bubbly moments where the grey matter can squiggle and decompress. If all goes right, it'll be rejuvenated. It's needed because it seems the roller coaster ride commanded by morons is still not ready to stop.

What are you listening to tonight?