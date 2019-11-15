C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Skull Practitioners

Skull Practitioners guitarist Jason Victor has been the right-hand man songwriter Steve Wynn for quite a while now. He played in Steve's band The Miracle 3 and is in the current lineup of The Dream Syndicate as well.

He also has his own band, the psych/punk/blues trio called Skull Practitioners, who recently released their debut EP Death Buy. With a sound harkening the Gun Club, Flesheaters and the aforementioned Dream Syndicate, the record is a dark, dank whirlwind of sonic psychosis and stripped-down creepy rock-n-roll roar.

