In late 1968 and early 1969, Wilson Pickett went into Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama to work on tracks for his 8th album Hey Jude.

Playing guitar on the tracks was a young session guitarist by the name of Duane Allman. Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section member Jimmy Johnson went on to claim that the album, and especially Allman's playing on it, as the beginning of Southern Rock.

