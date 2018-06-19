C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Al Wilson

When it comes to what I want to listen to at any given time, I can be very particular...unless it's early to mid 1970's soul. I am always more than likely down for hearing some of it no matter my mood or situation.

Al Wilson was born on this day, June 19th, in 1939. Here's his biggest hit. In 1974 it topped the charts and sold over two million copies.

What are you listening to tonight?