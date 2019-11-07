Don Jr's 'Book' Sales Boosted By Republican National Committee

Don Jr. has a "bestseller" on the Amazon charts.

And an Associated Press reporter tweeted the reason why the "book" is doing so "well":

The RNC is giving away signed Donald Trump Jr. books to donors. (This is a tactic that helps boost reported sales) pic.twitter.com/AvNozpspm5 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 5, 2019

This is a consistent ploy, especially on the right. Bulk sales of right-wing "books" used to get Uncle Liberty to contribute his money and more importantly, his contact info, to the "cause." As Salon noted in 2010,

The sales of books by awful right-wing authors like Jonah Goldberg are boosted by an entire industry dedicated to ... boosting the sales of books by awful right-wing authors. Conservative book clubs purchase tens of thousands of copies and right-wing think tanks order right-wing books in bulk. ...[There is] no progressive equivalent of the right-wing book-buying machine...

Kind of the opposite of "free market of ideas," doncha think?

I gotta tell you though, these Amazon reviews give me life.