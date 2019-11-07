Following Trump Again, Lindsey Graham Won't Endorse Jeff Sessions For AL Sen

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has refused to endorse former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to become the next Alabama Senator even though the two men are in the same party and worked together for years in the U.S. Senate.

According to CBS News correspondent Alan He, Graham was asked on Thursday if he planned to support the former attorney general’s election bid.

“No I will stay out of the primary,” Graham replied. “I think Jeff Sessions was a great Senator, I’m not going to get involved in Alabama politics…Jeff knows what he’s getting into…”

President Donald Trump has also signaled that he will not support Sessions.