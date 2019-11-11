Four Qanon Candidates Are Now Running For Congress

My objection to this Morning Joe segment? They left out the nuttiest part: Qanon supporters believe they're getting secret messages from the deceased John F. Kennedy Jr., who is actually alive and waiting to lead them. It might have helped if they did a segment about the online pranksters believed to have created Q as a moneymaking scam.

"If you've never heard of Qanon, you're not alone," reporter Morgan Radford said.

"It's a radical conspiracy theory about a group of deep state moderators and predators all at war with President Trump. It started a year after President Trump was elected, but as we learned in our reporting, this has actually become a political movement, not just online but also on the campaign trail. You can find them among the thousands at the president's rallies.

She then attempts to have a rational conversation with one women who believes the media has covered up Hillary Clinton's arrest.

"Republican candidate Matthew Lusk is running for Congress in Florida's fifth district. Among the dozens of issues listed on his campaign website is Qanon." (Who then talks about the pedophile rings in the federal government.)

"Here in California's 56th district, candidate Erin Cruz has a banner displayed at the Republican headquarters. People have described Qanon as a conspiracy theory. Do you believe that?" Radford asked.

"A conspiracy theory only sounds crazy until it's proven."

And so on. We can't even begin to keep up with all the crazy people.