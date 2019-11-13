Fox And Friends Wish Hillary Had 'Frontrunner Treatment' In Iowa

It's impeachment day, so Fox and Friends point their attention to... Hillary Clinton.

As Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade noted that as a candidate becomes a "frontrunner" in the Iowa Democratic Caucus race, that candidate is attacked more vigorously by the other candidates, getting "a target on their backs," Ainsley Earhardt chimed in.

"This is why Hillary needs to get in. There are many, many, many, many people that are pushing."

Steve Doocy jumped right in. "Yeah, that would be so great!! I hope she's watching! Yeah go ahead, get in!"

Earhardt's grin was telling. Do they get a bonus for mentioning Hillary?