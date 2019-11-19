Fox Begs Trump To Avoid Witness Intimidation For One Day

It really is pathetic that the best, and perhaps only, legal advice the so-called President of the United States will hear or obey is from the Fox and Friends white couch.

They did their best Tuesday morning to advise their number one fan to turn off both the television and the smartphone for one damn day.

"The president should just ignore this whole thing. ... Don't get outraged over it. It ticks you off."

In other words:

Please, Donald, don't commit an impeachable offense (AGAIN) in real-time while these hearings are going on. You're making it really difficult for Devin Nunes (our party's one and only brain trust) to distract the base with nonsensical conspiracy theories.

I’ll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when @foxandfriends stops talking to him like a toddler.



[This is the 1083rd tweet in the #ToddlerinChief thread.] https://t.co/9zxmPm5jYh — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 19, 2019

UPDATE: Trump thinks he found a workaround?