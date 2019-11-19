Media Bites
Fox Begs Trump To Avoid Witness Intimidation For One Day

So really, the best legal advice Trump will get all day comes from the Fox and Friends couch? Sad!
By Frances Langum
It really is pathetic that the best, and perhaps only, legal advice the so-called President of the United States will hear or obey is from the Fox and Friends white couch.

They did their best Tuesday morning to advise their number one fan to turn off both the television and the smartphone for one damn day.

"The president should just ignore this whole thing. ... Don't get outraged over it. It ticks you off."

In other words:

Please, Donald, don't commit an impeachable offense (AGAIN) in real-time while these hearings are going on. You're making it really difficult for Devin Nunes (our party's one and only brain trust) to distract the base with nonsensical conspiracy theories.

UPDATE: Trump thinks he found a workaround?


